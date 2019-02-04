Newly published documents from the Idaho Transportation Department raise questions about its plan to install animal detection devices along Targhee Pass.
Idaho Wildlife Federation and other conservation groups have pushed for the transportation department to install wildlife crossings along the pass since the project was first announced. Department officials have not officially stated their plan but they favored the use of animal detection systems and warning signs in their environmental assessment released last month.
The documents posted by Idaho Wildlife Federation last week include a survey of other animal detection systems throughout the U.S. and Canada that showed mixed success for the devices as well as a report from Idaho Department of Fish and Game that pushed for animal overpasses and fencing instead of the detection system.
"To date, no highway design elements can increase wildlife connectivity except crossing structures... with fences," the Fish and Game assessment stated. The assessment was prepared for the Idaho Transportation Department and first reported publicly on the Idaho Wildlife Foundation's website.
The two reports argue that wildlife overpasses are more cost-effective over the long term due to their longer lifespan and increased effectiveness and a more reliable system to reduce collisions with animals along U.S. Highway 20. The Fish and Game assessment also claimed more dangerous conditions on the road — its report cited 30 large animal deaths along the road compared to the 16 listed by ITD.
Fish and Game's report carried the stamp of approval from Marcel Huisjer, a research ecologist at Montana State University who has studied animal collisions and highway safety for more than a decade. He said that most animal detection systems are still "experimental" compared to other methods and that their range of effectiveness along roads and highways is fairly unpredictable until the system is actually in place.
"There are a lot of factors that go into the effectiveness of (animal detection systems) but most of them take years to become effective and many never get there. It's not impossible for it to work but it's not likely," Huijser said.
Transportation officials from other states also have expressed skepticism about animal detection systems. Jeff Peterson is the wildlife program manager for the Colorado Department of Transportation and oversaw two animal detection system implementations in the state. Those systems had mixed success — reducing animal crashes and slowing drivers but not as effective as the more expensive underpasses and overpasses.
"We found that not giving the animals a chance to get into the road and the traffic in the first place was much safer," Peterson said.
Colorado's detection system outside Durango proved expensive to maintain and install, overly sensitive to 'false positives' and was ultimately abandoned by the state in 2017. The location outside Golden proved a more effective location, reducing animal collisions by more than half along the highway. However, Peterson pointed out that the use of wildlife fencing also played a major role at that location — a feature not currently planned for use along Targhee Pass.
"It begs the question, what else besides the data and studies influenced their choice for this?" Huijser asked.
In its recommendation for an animal detection system in the environmental assessment, ITD's listed reasons included the opposition to overpasses by Fremont County Commissioners and residents, the lack of easements needed for private land along the road and the higher rate of wildlife crashes elsewhere in the state.