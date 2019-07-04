The Idaho Transportation Department wants the public to comment through Aug. 2 on the FY 2020-26 draft of the Idaho Transportation Investment Program.
Comments can be made online from now through Aug. 2 at https://apps.itd.idaho.gov/Apps/WebComments/.
The Idaho Transportation Investment Program is a seven-year “roadmap” for planning and developing transportation projects, including:
— Highways and bridges
— Bicycle and pedestrian facilities
— Highway safety
— Railroad crossing safety
— Airports
— Public transportation
— Transportation planning
— Freight
The transportation department is offering an online, interactive map that allows users to choose specific project categories, and learn about work that is planned for the area of Idaho they’re interested in. It’s called the Idaho Transportation Project Map.
To view the draft Idaho Transportation Investment Program and interactive map, go to www.itd.idaho.gov/funding/?target=draft-itip.
The draft Idaho Transportation Investment Program document lists projects by highway route and location, identifies projected years for right-of-way acquisition, preliminary engineering, construction and estimated project costs. It also lists local construction projects that are federally funded.
Overall, these projects start in 2020, and go through 2026.
Public comments will help the department determine if proposed projects meet the department’s three main objectives of improving safety, mobility and economic opportunity, an Idaho Transportation Department news release said.
Production of the Idaho Transportation Investment Program is a year-round process that relies on input from elected officials, citizens, tribal governments, other state and federal agencies, Idaho’s metropolitan planning organizations, the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council, and other interested organizations.
Comments can be e-mailed to adam.rush@itd.idaho.gov or mailed to ITIP – Comments, Attn: Adam Rush, P.O. Box 7129, Boise, ID 83707-1129. Paper or CD copies of the Idaho Transportation Investment Program will be provided upon request by contacting Rush at 208-334-8119 or by email at adam.rush@itd.idaho.gov.
A request for a paper copy or CD also can be mailed to: Idaho Transportation Department, Adam Rush, P.O. Box 7129, Boise, ID 83707-1129.
A printed copy can be reviewed at any of ITD's district offices in Coeur d'Alene, Lewiston, Boise, Shoshone, Pocatello and Rigby.
All comments on the draft will be reviewed after July 30. After approval by the Idaho Transportation Board, the Idaho Transportation Investment Program is submitted to the Federal Highway Administration, the Federal Transit Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency.