BOISE — After six years of debate on Medicaid with no resolution in the Idaho Legislature, voters on Tuesday passed the expansion of Medicaid.
With 307 of 959 precincts reporting, 63.7 percent of voters supported the initiative to expand Medicaid coverage to the estimated 62,000 low-income adults in the coverage gap.
This expands the program to those who make too much to qualify for traditional Medicaid coverage but do not make enough to qualify for subsidies on the state's health care exchange set up by the Affordable Care Act.
“This really is a big deal, and what it says to me is people care about their neighbors," Rep. Christy Perry, R-Nampa, said earlier this year about the initiative. "They care enough about their neighbors to say, look, let’s start taking this into our own hands and we want to have a say in it.”
This issue drew wide support from groups and individuals on both sides of the aisle, including Republicans like Gov. Butch Otter and Perry, the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce and the Idaho Sheriffs' Association.
Lt. Gov. Brad Little, who won the race for governor Tuesday, has not taken a public stance on the issue, but he has said he will work to implement the expansion with the Legislature.