Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is beginning the switch from paper coupons to cards for the Women, Infants, and Children nutrition program.
The electronic WIC cards will start being provided by local health offices throughout the southern part of the state today. Residents of Idaho County and further north in the panhandle have to wait until October to access the cards.
Eastern Idaho Public Health expects the full rollout of the program to take several months for recipients and the 21 local stores that accept the vouchers. Current program members will be switched to the card the next time they pick up a monthly voucher, while new recipients will get the card upon signing up.
Regional Nutrition Director Angy Harwood said that not having to deal with paper vouchers might encourage more families to use the program.
“It drew attention to the fact that you’re on WIC, which can be embarrassing for some families. Using a card instead makes the process much smoother,” Harwood said.
Cards also can combine all the vouchers that a family receives into a single shared account and low-risk recipients can have their benefits added automatically every month instead of having to come into the WIC office.
The department said the electronic benefits system will be faster and simpler for families to use at eligible stores while working with the WIC Shopper app launched earlier this year.
“The cards are going to work really well with the app. It will make it more convenient for families to see which foods are available and track their balance,” Health and Welfare spokeswoman Niki Forbing-Orr said.
Idaho is one of 18 states that had not completed the switch to electronic WIC cards as of August. Of the neighboring states, Washington is also in the process of rolling out the switch and Utah is in earlier stages of implementing the program.