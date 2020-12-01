The second annual Idaho Women of Influence Awards is proud to present the 2020 nominees and honorees during a virtual video presentation at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Join us in congratulating these distinguished women who have impacted communities across East Idaho. The video can be viewed at IdahoWomenofInfluence.com.
Idaho Women of Influence Awards winners to be announced
