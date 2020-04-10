While many businesses are facing lost revenue and layoffs, one local business is thriving. Idahoan Foods has reported sales were up 250% in March. The Idaho Falls-based company is the leading seller of instant mashed potatoes in the United States, a good thing to be when people are looking for non-perishables with which to stock their pantry during a pandemic.
“Idahoan Foods is taking its role in feeding families amid the COVID-19 pandemic more seriously than ever before,” said Casey Carty, of Hunter Public Relations, which handles Idahoan Foods’ public relations outreach.
To meet the growing demand, Idahoan Foods is looking to hire 100 additional employees. Currently, the company employs 780 people.
“We are adjusting to more than doubled demand from our retail customers. These are unprecedented times not only for our team but also for consumers across the country who are more than ever leaning on trusted brands to feed their families,” said Ryan Ellis, vice president of Retail Marketing for Idahoan Foods.
Idahoan Foods is currently expanding time away benefits and dispersing $600,000 in monthly bonuses for March, April and May among 610 operations employees and warehouse workers.
“Our employees are what make our company so special, and that’s never been more apparent than it is right now in this defining moment,” said Drew Facer, president and CEO, Idahoan Foods.
As grocery stores continue to report huge sales increases, Carty said she believes Idahoan Foods sales will continue to grow.