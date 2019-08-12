Idahoan Foods donated $7,000 to the Idaho Falls YMCA on Monday to help the group establish a fitness training program for local cancer survivors.
Livestrong at the YMCA is a nationwide 12-week program aimed at helping people who've recently undergone cancer treatment recover some of their strength. The pilot version of the program started April 12 and the next section will be funded in large part by the funds from Idahoan.
"There are people affected by cancer all through our community. Those Idahoans in the program shares the same values and principles that we have," Idahoan President Drew Facer said.
Members of the inaugural free program attended the YMCA twice a week to get specialized workouts and exercise with a physical trainer and a group of other patients. Each trainer in the program works with up to six patients at a time, giving each one unique attention while working in a group setting at the gym.
Jo Lawrence, YMCA fitness director and one of the trainers for the Livestrong program, said some of the patients who came through had just gotten off chemotherapy and were early in the stages of recovering.
"For some of them, getting up the stairs and coming into the building is a huge physical effort when they start. They see such a big difference by the end," Lawrence said.
Bill Starr was diagnosed with cancer and Parkinson's disease in 2017. He was one of the patients who attended the pilot section of the Livestrong program, where he saw significant improvements to his sense of balance and endurance. He said the community of other patients in the program was a major aid to his recovery.
"Nobody gets put down if they can't lift a weight or do something physical. It's a very encouraging setting," Starr said.
The members of the pilot program graduated with a certificate of completion in July but Starr said that many of them continue to come back to the YMCA as a group to continue making improvements and spend time together.
The next cycle of the program at the Idaho Falls YMCA starts Aug. 27, although Lawrence said the cycle has already filled up with patients.