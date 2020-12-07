Since the pandemic hit Idaho in March, Max Black has been revisiting one of his long-held hobbies: woodworking.
Black has built wood trains, two violins and three baby cradles in his woodworking shed in his Boise backyard, but during the pandemic he has focused on making something much smaller.
Since Gov. Brad Little issued the stay-home order for Idahoans, Black has built more than 300 small wooden boxes with a lid and no hinges.
Black started by making the small boxes for his grandchildren, then he still had more spare time and made them for his three adult children. Then he just kept going and stopped counting after 200.
"They are all over the world," said Clydene Black, Max's wife. She said she has given them to people who have traveled to Hawaii and Guam. "Our grandkids have got them, our friends have got them," she said.
In their home in Boise, the Blacks have shoeboxes full of the small wood boxes and had more on display on their kitchen counter one Tuesday afternoon.
In their backyard, Max Black has a wood collection that is full of different types of wood, making each box he builds unique.
Black is a former legislator and woodworking has always been a hobby of his, but until the pandemic, Black said he likely hadn't made more than five of the small boxes.
"It's something to do," he said simply.
Black isn't alone in seeking meaningful ways to fill the time in a year void of the usual social events and gatherings.
To fill her time in the evenings after school, Boise preschool teacher Katie Berch started knitting. She's nearly completed an intricate cardigan inspired by the one worn by singer and songwriter Harry Styles last summer.
The cardigan requires five to six different types of stitches, Berch said. Before the pandemic, she only knew one basic stitch.
Berch started crocheting in high school and picked up knitting a few years ago, but she never finished the first scarf she started at that time.
"I never really got into it, but I am an avid Harry Styles fan, and when I saw this cardigan he wore and saw how popular it was, I wanted to try to make it," Berch said.
Berch did the math and said she believes she has spent more than 140 hours knitting the cardigan, or more than five days of nonstop knitting.
She officially started the process on Oct. 24.
"After school, I knit for the rest of the evening, until 8 p.m. or so," she said.
She looked up the different patterns on YouTube and basically taught herself how to knit them.
Berch is nearly done with the cardigan. When she's done, she said she'll likely start up a new project.
"It has been therapeutic to knit and to do something to keep my hands busy," she said.
Like others across the country, many Idahoans have taken to outdoor activities during the pandemic.
According to the New York Times, the Grand Tetons National Park in Wyoming saw an 88% increase of visitors and hikers in October compared with October last year. The same report said some parks are reporting an 90% increase in parkgoers over the previous year.
Mary Steinbis of Nampa has taken to hiking with her grandkids during the pandemic. She said since February she has hiked mile after mile to keep her grandkids busy while their mother works from home.
"I wish I knew how many miles we have hiked, but we just have hiked and hiked," Steinbis said.
When she isn't hiking, Steinbis has been taking pottery classes at Mondaes Makerspace & Supplies in downtown Nampa. She said she has taken two months of classes and is enrolled in a class in January.
She said this was her first time doing pottery and she has loved taking the classes. She has taken them with her neighbor who also recently moved to the area.
All Steinbis can make currently are small bowls and cups, but she hopes to make something larger and more intricate after a few months.
According to its website, Mondaes is completely sold out of beginner, or step one, pottery classes in 2020.
Other Idahoans have taken to sewing masks and gardening. Patricia Gander Rich, of Boise, said she has sewn somewhere between 400 and 500 masks to give away to people. Rich said sometimes she tapes the masks to the street sign in front of her family's house for people to grab. She has also brought them to restaurants and schools.
Mike Hoff, a Boise resident, took up gardening for the first time ever during the pandemic. He built garden beds in his backyard and began gardening in early spring. Before he and his wife, Sherry, knew it, the garden had produced 130 tomatoes, 50 potatoes, garlic, snow peas, cucumbers and 15 pumpkins, Sherry said.
"The harvesting is over, and what a bounty year it’s been," she said. "With all around us huddled behind masks and distance, what could have been safer for two retirees than to isolate in our own backyard?"