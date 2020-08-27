After months of plunging numbers, the Idaho commercial real estate market seems to be rebounding at last.
“I think everybody is ready to move forward with business. Obviously COVID created some uncertainties so people had to take a step back. But I think our growth factors are strong enough that people are still looking to grow and move forward in Idaho,” said Brian Wilson, brokerage services specialist at TOK.
TOK Commercial is Idaho’s largest full service commercial real estate company and has been monitoring the local and regional commercial real estate market throughout COVID-19.
According to TOK Commercial’s most recent data, Idaho’s commercial real estate leasing activity is above pre-COVID levels by 104% this month. This number is in sharp contrast to earlier pandemic numbers. In May, reports put leasing activity is at 51% below pre-COVID levels.
“We’ve definitely seen an increase in the market. The retail market came to a halt for a time, but once we got out of that, groups of retailers, as well as office tenants, were ready to hit the ground running,” Brian Wilson said.
One reason for the strong growth factors locally is “out-of-towners” seeing Idaho Falls’ as more appealing than other major cities in the region. In addition to being a less competitive market with more favorable capitalization rates, some investors are looking for less urban areas during a pandemic, said Wilson.
“I think we are primed for growth. Because major cities have been impacted by COVID much harder than we have, investors are still wanting to see something they can move forward with … We see a lot of groups from Salt Lake and a lot of groups from Boise who want to come to our market. They see the potential,” Wilson said.
Yet real estate agents are still facing changes to their market they haven’t before. While leasing activity has picked up, 40% of those renewals were short-term, according to the TOK report.
“Business owners aren’t eager to risk long-term commitments due to the continued uncertainty of COVID-19’s impact on both public health and the economy in the near-term,” the report said.
According to the report, in May, 30% of TOK’s nationally owned retailers requested rent relief, and 24% of its regionally owned retailers requested that same relief. When it comes to locally owned retailers, the number was higher. A total of 45% of TOK’s locally owned retailers sought rent relief in May.
The previously soaring tenant rent delinquency rates have also returned to near-normal levels.
Now delinquency rates have dropped below 15% in all property sectors, the report said.
TOK’s report attributes much of this decrease to tenants and landlords finding new ways to reach “complimentary negotiated positions” on paying rent during the pandemic.
“We’ve seen a lot of landlords who do rent deferments just to help out. So the tenant is still on the hook but they’ve pushed it back. It’s a fair trade-off because the landlords will still receive the money they’re due, but the timing is pushed back so it’s more favorable to the tenant because they can stay open for business to create revenue so they can pay rent,” Wilson said.