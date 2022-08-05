American Falls reservoir (copy)
Idaho water officials expect the American Falls reservoir system to be between 4% to 5% full by the end of September, which is right around the expected figure based on previous years. 

 IAN FENNELL/IDAHO STATE JOURNAL

A wet spring and June’s precipitation levels have turned around Idaho’s bleak water outlook that was predicted earlier in 2022, but water experts say recent weather activity is pushing water reservoirs to their limits and that could have negative implications for 2023.

“It's been really tight for everybody,” said Tony Olenichak, Water District #1 Master of Water at the Idaho Department of Water Resources eastern office. “It didn’t turn out to be terrible this year but it was a lot tighter than everybody would’ve liked.”

