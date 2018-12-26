An Idaho inmate pleaded guilty this week to sexually assaulting a woman in August while on a prison fire crew in Utah, and the Idaho Department of Correction is reviewing the program that placed him there.
Ruben Hernandez, 28, of Blackfoot, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor sexual battery Monday in Utah, the Associated Press reports. He faces up to a year in jail. Prosecutors struck the deal with Hernandez to protect the case’s victim from testifying in court, Kevin Daniels, the case’s prosecutor, told the Associated Press on Monday.
The incident occurred Aug. 29 in a work camp for crews fighting the Coal Hollow Fire, about 80 miles south of Salt Lake City. Hernandez was a member of an Idaho Department of Correction “camp crew,” and he mainly performed janitorial work around the camp, Idaho Department of Correction spokesman Jeff Ray previously told the Idaho Press. At the time of the incident, though, Utah’s KSL TV reports local police were unaware the inmate crew had been assigned to fight the fire.
Ray told the Idaho Press in September the Idaho Department of Correction would conduct a full investigation of the incident, and those reviews would “include an examination” of whether department officials notify local law enforcement of an inmate crew’s presence in the area.
Shortly after the incident, the department pulled all its work crews back to correctional facilities, Ray said.
On Wednesday, Ray said department officials are still investigating the camp crew program and likely will continue to do so until the onset of the next wildfire season.
“IDOC’s serious incident review of the incident at the Coal Hollow Fire base camp found that we need to do more to minimize interaction between inmates and other workers at fire camps,” Ray wrote in a statement to the Idaho Press. “For example, the tents that are used to house the inmates should be set up in a secluded area at a fire camp, away from other camp workers, and the inmates’ tents should be moved when necessary. The (investigation) found that the inmates’ tents were initially set up in a secluded area at the Coal Hollow Fire base camp, but as the camp grew other tents were set up around them.”
Department officials have also determined more security is needed in camps, Ray wrote.
“The review panel suggested that additional security staff be assigned to large fire camps and that staff check on inmates more frequently,” according to his statement.
In addition to that, Ray wrote, department officials have determined other crew members in fire camps “should be given training on how to interact with inmate workers.”
Hernandez had a parole hearing scheduled for November, according to the Idaho Department of Correction’s website.