Idaho Department of Water Resources Director Gary Spackman said that a curtailment of junior water users in the Upper Snake River Basin won't need to occur this year.
The announcement was made in a Thursday news release.
In April, Spackman said that about 900 groundwater users with rights junior to Dec. 30, 1953, not protected by an approved mitigation plan, could be subject to curtailment this irrigation season.
Using an amended method used to calculate injury and reevaluating current water supply conditions in the Upper Snake River Basin, the Department of Water Resources found that senior Snake River water users will not be injured by junior groundwater pumping at the mid-season point of the 2023 irrigation season.
Under Idaho water law, surface water users with senior water rights have priority over water users with junior rights on the Snake River and Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer, the release said. The rule of law is “first in time, first in right.” On the Snake River, the Department of Water Resources manages both surface and groundwater resources together as one whole, or “conjunctively,” in calculating impacts each year.
"Despite the director’s latest finding, junior water users should continue to participate in and implement groundwater mitigation plans related to the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer surface water delivery call," the release said. The Department of Water Resources continues to apply the methodology to evaluate injury to senior surface water users for the duration of the irrigation season and officials still could find injury later this season, according to the release.
