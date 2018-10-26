The Idaho Education Association has launched a quarter-million-dollar independent expenditure campaign against GOP incumbent state school Superintendent Sherri Ybarra, running a TV ad statewide that’s sharply critical of her performance.
The IEA, the state’s largest teachers union, reported receiving $249,000 from the National Education Association on Oct. 18, and spending the same amount on Oct. 22, all for TV advertising against Ybarra, according to campaign finance disclosures filed with the Idaho Secretary of State’s office.
“A large part of the mission of the Idaho Education Association is to help others understand important education issues and, when warranted, point out where people and policies are short-changing Idaho children and families,” said IEA President Kari Overall. “As education leaders in Idaho, we felt it was important to make people aware of the ongoing pattern of mistakes and missteps in the State Department of Education under current Superintendent Sherri Ybarra. This is a very important election, and we couldn’t, in good conscience, remain on the sidelines.”
The 30-second commercial doesn’t mention Democratic nominee Cindy Wilson, a longtime Idaho teacher who is challenging Ybarra. Instead, after declaring that Ybarra “can’t be trusted to manage our schools” and citing three specific criticisms of Ybarra, the ad displays the state Department of Education’s main phone number and says, “Tell Sherri Ybarra Idaho students need a superintendent we can trust.”
“It seems like a pretty traditional ad attacking the job of an incumbent in office, very focused on criticisms of the programs she’s been working on,” said Boise State University political scientist Jaclyn Kettler.
The commercial follows the pattern that independent issue ads typically did before the 2010 Citizens United decision from the U.S. Supreme Court, Kettler said, “when issue ads had to veil their attack. … That’s the type of thing you’d see a lot of.”
But now, she said, independent groups can directly and expressly advocate for or against a candidate. “It’s an approach that we’ll probably see less and less of,” Kettler said.
Here’s a look at the claims in the ad:
“Ybarra’s proposed budget contained a $100 million dollar mistake.” It’s true that when Ybarra first unveiled her school budget proposal for the coming year on Sept. 4, it contained a miscalculation, causing her to amend the proposal the next day. Ybarra proposed adding $28.7 million to the $52.9 million already projected to be needed to fund the fifth year of Idaho’s teacher career ladder, a multi-year effort recommended by a governor’s task force to raise Idaho teacher pay. Initially, she said that would be enough to boost the base pay for Idaho’s most experienced teachers from the planned $50,000 next year to $58,000; and for starting teachers, from the planned $37,000 up to $40,000.
But it turned out that raises of that magnitude actually would have cost closer to $128 million more, rather than $28.7 million more. The $28.7 million figure actually would fund an increase in the base salary for Idaho’s most experienced teachers to $52,000 next year, and for starting teachers, to $37,200, according to Ybarra’s revised figures.
When she amended her proposal, Ybarra said in a statement, “I’m still excited to bring forward a proposal to do more than the career ladder, but I’m disappointed the $28.7 million won’t stretch as far as we had thought.”
The proposal was just being submitted to the governor’s budget office; it doesn’t go before lawmakers for consideration until January.
“She created a school safety plan so flawed it could lead to chaos, making a crisis worse.” This statement is from an August Idaho Education News article about concerns raised by the state’s Office of School Safety and Security about Ybarra’s proposed $21 million school-safety initiative, which has drawn much criticism.
Brian Armes, program manager for the office, said this week that his concerns have abated since then. “The plan itself has morphed, majorly,” he said. Instead of earlier proposals for funding security guards at Idaho schools, the plan now calls for spending most of the money on one-time security grants to schools, he said. “I don’t think anybody can argue with that.”
“Ybarra even bragged about graduation rates, even though those rates remained stagnant.” In a recent debate broadcast live on Idaho Public Television, Ybarra declared that “everything in Idaho education is up,” including graduation rates. Questioned about how the rates rose only 0.1 percent in 2017, or two graduates in a statewide class of 20,000 seniors, Ybarra said, “An increase is an increase.”
The question is whether a statistically insignificant increase should still be considered progress. “I think there’s definitely a fair criticism here about graduation rates remaining stagnant,” Kettler said.
“Overall, I think they’re trying to project that she’s not doing a good job in office, that we need someone who will step in there and be more capable,” Kettler said. “It could be effective at raising questions.”