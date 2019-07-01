With the July 4 holiday weekend approaching, air travelers should plan ahead and take extra time to get through security checkpoints, Idaho Falls Regional Airport officials reminded people Monday.
“This is a good time to remind anyone who is going to be flying this week to take a little extra time and plan ahead as you go to the airport,” airport Director Rick Cloutier said in a news release. “Arriving a little early and giving yourself a buffer can save a lot of headaches as you travel. Don’t cut things close and risk missing flights because you didn’t anticipate potentially long security lines.”
The Idaho Falls airport had about 2,000 travelers from July 3 to 7, 2018, and expects about 2,700 during the same period this year, said City Spokesman Bud Cranor. Nationwide, 12.1 million people are expected to go through airport security checkpoints from Wednesday to Sunday, with the peak day being Sunday, according to the Transportation Security Administration. The period between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends tends to be the busiest, and the TSA expects this summer to be its busiest ever, with 263 million passengers and crew to pass through TSA checkpoints.
“With that amount of volume, it’s just a good idea to be prepared,” Cloutier said in the release. “The summer time is a time for fun, and a little bit of preparation can make all the difference in in making a good trip.”