FILE-Idaho Falls Regional Airport officials expect new updates to the facility will help to prepare for more holiday traffic. The airport has already surpassed the amount of travelers it saw in 2021 and the number continues to rise.
Along with many new improvements to the Idaho Falls Regional Airport and record travel numbers, airport officials are attempting to accommodate the larger influx of people and make parking at the airport easier by switching to cashless options for payment.
Airport officials have spent the majority of 2022 working on recent technology upgrades that have now made their way to the parking lots across the entire facility.
Earlier this year, the airport built an additional Transportation Security Administration screening area which brings extra security lines, helping people get to their gate faster as well as adding an additional economy parking lot to the airport.
Airport officials did a trial run with the technology earlier this year at the new economy parking lot and found tremendous success with cashless payment.
“We are always working to improve our passenger experience at IDA and as fewer people carry cash on them, it only seemed fitting we implement this technology at the airport,” Idaho Falls Regional Airport Director Rick Cloutier said in a city news release. “Cashless payment also improves efficacy and helps people reach their final destination sooner.”
Payment options for all parking lots will switch to cashless transactions beginning Jan. 1.
