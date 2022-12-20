thumbnail_IMG_6341.jpg

FILE-Idaho Falls Regional Airport officials expect new updates to the facility will help to prepare for more holiday traffic. The airport has already surpassed the amount of travelers it saw in 2021 and the number continues to rise.

 Ileana Hunter / ihunter@postregister.com

Along with many new improvements to the Idaho Falls Regional Airport and record travel numbers, airport officials are attempting to accommodate the larger influx of people and make parking at the airport easier by switching to cashless options for payment.

Airport officials have spent the majority of 2022 working on recent technology upgrades that have now made their way to the parking lots across the entire facility.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.