Idaho Falls Regional Airport officials are hosting the first annual Student Art Contest as part of the airport's new Idaho Falls Regional Airport Arts Program.
The contest is open to all Idaho Falls School District 91 high school students, and submissions are being accepted now through March 1.
The idea for the arts program was announced in October 2022, welcoming artists from all over eastern Idaho, at different times, to participate in moving the arts forward in the city. Airport officials will use the arts program to highlight live performances, permanent art displays and community art contests within the airport.
According to airport officials, the current contest is aimed toward students and hopes to spark young artists’ imaginations by asking them to depict how “Idaho Falls Flies into the Future.”
Contestants will have the opportunity to display their work in the airport where the airport's 600,000 passengers will have the chance to see it as they make their way through the airport each year.
“The arts are an asset to our community, and we look forward to welcoming the work of young artists to the airport terminal,” said Idaho Falls Regional Airport Director Rick Cloutier in an airport news release. “The future of Idaho Falls is bright thanks to the young people who will influence our growth in years to come.”
The artwork can be completed in any medium the artist chooses but should aim to incorporate the theme of flying into the future. Itwill then be judged by a committee selected by airport officials and will then select the winners as well as honorable mentions.
The first-place winner will receive $300, second place will receive $150 and third place will receive $50.
In addition to the cash prizes, the winners'artwork, as well as the honorable mentions will be displayed in the airport terminal for one year.
Students who choose to submit their art are asked by airport officials to include their name, grade, school, phone number, email, name of the artwork and an up to 250-word description of the artwork, along with their submission.
To enter, scan or send your submission to Idaho Falls Regional Airport. Contestants must reach out to Business Development Manager Emily FitzPatrick Harris at efitzpatrick@idahofalls.gov before March 1.
Contest winners will be decided on and announced in June.
