thumbnail_IMG_6341.jpg

FILE-Idaho Falls Regional Airport officials are hosting the first annual Student Art Contest.The contest is open to all Idaho Falls School District 91 high school students, and submissions are being accepted now through March 1.

 Ileana Hunter / ihunter@postregister.com

Idaho Falls Regional Airport officials are hosting the first annual Student Art Contest as part of the airport's new Idaho Falls Regional Airport Arts Program.

The contest is open to all Idaho Falls School District 91 high school students, and submissions are being accepted now through March 1. 


