With the drop in temperature and snow beginning to cover the animal enclosures, the "best little zoo in the West," Idaho Falls Zoo at Tautphaus Park, is preparing for winter and closing its doors to the public on Sunday.
With the season coming to an end, zoo officials are able to look back at statistics from the year that help them improve and prepare for the zoo's future.
Attendance was down 5% this year compared to last, with 2022 bringing 140,312 visitors.
"You really have to put those numbers into context though, last year (2021) was our second-best attendance season in the history of the zoo with over 146,000 visitors," Zoo Director David Pennock said. "That makes this year (2022) the zoo's fourth-highest attendance year, which is still an amazing feat."
The zoo had its lowest visitor turnout during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, which saw just over 103,000 guests during a year in which public gathering limitations and pandemic-related closures took a toll.
"Idaho Falls has about 68,000 residents, so when you take even our lowest attendance year, 103,000 is still a very healthy attendance. The zoo has an amazing impact on our city and our region," Pennock said.
The last five years, including 2020, have seen an average of 135,000 visitors, which is up dramatically from the average of 123,000 for the previous five-year time frame.
The zoo is a regional attraction, bringing many out-of-town and out-of-state visitors to the zoo. Data from zoo records shows that roughly 37% of the zoo's visitors are from the Idaho Falls area while 63% are from outside of the city. Of that 63% of outside visitors, 31% live within 100 miles of Idaho Falls and 32% live more than 100 miles away.
"About two-thirds of the visitors are coming here from other places and they are bringing their families, they're bringing their cars, they're bringing their money and they are coming into Idaho Falls and they are making a big economic impact on our city," Pennock said.
Pennock said the zoo is a top tourist draw due to the large variety of interesting animals with amazing conservation stories, a beautiful and calm atmosphere, and a hardworking staff that makes the animals happy and healthy.
Though it is closing to the public for the season, it's the year-round home for more than 130 species and a workplace for many zoo employees who continue to take care of the animals during the winter season.
"The animals are not getting shipped off to tropical places for the winter and the staff are not taking naps until the spring," Pennock said. "The zoo is the most dynamic place you can imagine and it's dynamic all year-round."
Everyone works hard at the zoo to make sure the animals are comfortable in their surroundings during the coldest months of the year, creating the need for some of the more tropical species to be moved into indoor enclosures until the weather warms up.
While some of the animals need to go inside, a few of the zoo's animals thrive in the colder climate and look forward to the drop in temperature. Animals such as tigers, penguins, red pandas and even goats are more active in cooler temperatures.
The vast majority of the staff feel they are equally as busy in November, December and January as they are in June, July and August, as every animal still needs to be cared for and taken care of, Pennock said.
Zoo officials plan on opening the zoo to the public in the first couple weeks of April, weather permitting.
"We will miss the public being in the zoo, which is why we do all we can to lengthen the season of the zoo where we can be open," Pennock said. "We extended the closure date into late November this year and last year and the public is why we exist, so people can come into the zoo and have an extraordinary experience with the world's wildlife."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.