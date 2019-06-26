The CEO Speaker Series hosted by the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce will feature Robert Spear, executive director of the Idaho Falls Auditorium District at 3 p.m. Thursday. The event will take place at The Waterfront at Snake River Landing, 1220 Event Center Drive, Idaho Falls.
Spear was hired as the auditorium district’s executive director in April. Before assuming his current role, Spear was the University of Idaho’s athletic director for 15 years. As the auditorium district’s executive director he focuses on fundraising and public relations.
The CEO Speaker Series event is free and open to the public but attendees should RSVP. Attendees can email their RSVP to: programs@idahofallschamber.com.
The CEO Speaker Series is sponsored by Northwest Cosmetic Labs and Snake River Landing.