The Idaho Falls Auditorium District hosted a press conference Wednesday to provide an update on what the district did in 2018 and what it hopes to do in 2019.
Auditorium District chairwoman Terri Gazdik, aided by a PowerPoint, spoke to the media at the Auditorium District office on Constitution Street. Gazdik was optimistic about the district's progress in 2018, as it attempts to secure funding for and eventually build an event center that was first proposed a decade ago.
"There’s been a lot of progress over the last year," Gazdik said.
First, the IFAD completed a new feasibility study — 10 years after the initial feasibility study — which indicated that the proposed event center is the proper size and could be supported by the greater Idaho Falls community.
Next, the district secured the land for the event center, a 22-acre lot adjacent to Snake River Landing, which was donated by Ball Ventures, the real estate investment group that owns Snake River Landing.
Third, construction began on Event Center Drive, a five-lane road that will provide access to the proposed event center.
Last year, the district also increased the estimated cost of the project from $54 million to $62 million, a 12 percent increase. The estimated cost is twice as much as initial estimates, $30 to $35 million, from 2013.
The increase is due to tariffs on imported steel and rising interest rates, Gazdik said. The estimate is a "worst-case scenario" and could change, she added.
"This is a fluid number," Gazdik said.
As of December, the district has raised $11 million of the revised $62 million estimated cost of the project. The $11 million was raised through a "transient room tax," a 5 percent tax on hotel room bookings.
With the $8 million cost estimate increase, the district actually moved further away from its fundraising goal in 2018, as the transient room tax collects about $2 million per year.
An additional $10 million is expected to come from private fundraising. One way to raise that money is to sell naming rights for the event center, which the district hopes to accomplish this year.
The district partnered with Utah-based fundraising consulting firm Pathway Associates to help secure naming rights.
"We have a number of levels of naming rights available, the biggest one being naming the facility itself," Gazdik said.
There are currently more than 50 companies and/or individuals interested in the naming rights, Gazdik said.
In addition to securing naming rights, Gazdik said she hopes that the district will sign contracts this year with its architect, CRSA and Sink Combs Dethlefs and management firm, Centennial Management Group.
The deadline for those goals is this spring, she said.
In the meantime, the IFAD board has to fill two vacancies. First, a new IFAD executive director must be hired — its third in as many years — after the former director Brian "Chip" Scott resigned earlier this month. And a board vacancy must be filled, after former board member and treasurer Jill Kirkham resigned this week.