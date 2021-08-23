Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson and the captains of the police department discussed staffing issues with the City Council at a special meeting Friday.
The meeting was part of a larger discussion of staffing issues at the Idaho Falls Police Department, which has seen its call volume increase as the city's population has grown. Idaho Falls had 64,818 residents in the 2020 Census; that was up more than 8,000 from 2010. The department had 90 officers in 2010 and has 95 officer positions now, one of which is unfilled.
Several Idaho Falls residents showed up for the meeting with signs showing support for the police department.
"We support our law enforcement," one sign read.
"Thank you for your work and dedication," said another.
Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper acknowledged those who brought signs in support of police.
"I thank you for that and I want you to know we are not in an anti-law enforcement zone," Casper said. She added, however, that the conversation around police staffing may be "a tough conversation" as the city weighed police needs against its own budget.
In 2010, the department responded to about 37,500 calls. In 2020, it responded to 50,000 calls, according to Johnson.
Each captain discussed how the department operates to give council members an idea of what staff do. They also discussed how more staff could help them in law enforcement duties.
Among the most pressing needs, according to Johnson, is more patrol officers to allow police to focus more on "unassigned time." Johnson said.
When an officer is responding to a specific call through dispatch, that is assigned time. Unassigned time focuses on traffic enforcement or following up on incidents that may not be immediately pressing.
Capt. Joel Tisdale, who leads the department's patrol division, gave the example of vandalism in city parks, a growing concern in Idaho Falls. Police normally would investigate incidents of vandalism during unassigned time, between emergency calls.
Last month, Johnson told the City Council there was an 85 percent increase in aggravated calls during the pandemic. As a result, police have spent more time responding to house calls and less time following up on vandalism and property crimes, which also have increased during the pandemic.
Tisdale said officers are too busy for him to have anyone follow up on the vandalism, and that some officers have as little as 6 percent of their time classified as unassigned. Tisdale described it as "not enough time to pee."
Tisdale added that officers would also like to have time to follow up on previous calls so they can get closure on incidents they've previously handled, or check on victims and families involved.
"Showing up and telling them ‘Sorry, Dad's going to jail,’ and never seeing them again probably isn't for the best," Tisdale said.
Capt. Bill Squires, who oversees investigations, records and dispatch says the records office also needs more staff as the Idaho Falls population grows. He said the records office has kept up with the growing workload with "out of the box thinking," but that they risked being overwhelmed.
Squires said there was a growing need for 911 dispatchers, cold cases detectives, major crimes detectives and that Idaho Falls School District 91 had discussed expanding the number of school resource officers.
Capt. Jeremy Galbreaith, who oversees training, internal affairs and logistics, said the department has had to reduce the hours devoted to training in the past year in order to keep them on the street to address calls.
Johnson presented three models to estimate how many more officers the department should hire. The first model, based on the city's budget, would hire 15 officers. The second model, based on police call volume, would add 24 officers. The final model would add 34 officers based on the population growth in Idaho Falls.
Johnson advocated for the affordability model that added 15 new officer positions. He said he considered the city's budget, and thought the other two models would be too expensive.
"That's unattainable," Johnson said. "I don't think there's anyway the city could do it."
Council members discussed options for how to pay for an increase in officers, though no decision was made at the meeting.