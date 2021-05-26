Idaho Falls will be hosting a conference Thursday to provide workshops for law enforcement officers on implicit bias and cultural sensitivity.
The conference is being organized by the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs and the Idaho Falls Police Department. Juan Saldaña, community resource development specialist for the commission, said IFPD Chief Bryce Johnson approached the state agency about a conference in Idaho Falls after attending a similar program in Boise.
The conference will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Melaleuca Conference Center. Opening remarks will include statements from Johnson, Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper, Commission Executive Director Margie Gonzalez, Board Chair Juan Alvarez, and Gov. Brad Little.
IFPD Public Information Officer Jessica Clements said between 20 and 25 IFPD officers are attending the conference, and one of the workshops will be led by IFPD Lt. John Marley. An estimated 150 law enforcement officers from around the state will also be attending.
“This is an opportunity for vested stakeholders to open lines of communication between law enforcement and communities," Gonzalez said in a news release. "The goal is for participants to take resources from the conference that they can use in their communities.”