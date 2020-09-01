The Idaho Department of Correction and Idaho Falls Police Department will be hosting a donation drive Thursday asking for hygienic supplies for people being released from jail or prison.
The drive will be held in front of Best Buy at 2400 S. 25th East from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Donations can also be made from Wednesday to Sept. 9 at the IFPD desk at the Bonneville County Law Enforcement building at 605 Capital Ave., the Idaho Falls City Hall lobby at 309 Constitution Way, and the Idaho Falls City Hall Annex at 680 Park Avenue.
“The idea is that by helping people get started on the right foot,” Idaho Falls Police Public Information Officer Jessica Clements said in a news release. “Hopefully we can help reduce their likelihood of reoffending and help people who are working to become successful contributing members of our community.”
A list of items needed for the drive includes shampoo, body wash, toothbrushes, toothpaste, flossers, nail clippers, shaving razors, deodorant, lotion, shower shoes, new underwear and socks, and new bedsheets.
Stephanie Taylor-Silva, a mentor and reentry specialist with the Idaho Falls Parole Office, has created programs for people returning from jail or prison to help them adjust to the community and to provide assistance with clothing, hygiene and other basic needs. Both parole officers and parolees have said the programs have helped them empathize with each other and ease a relationship that typically starts off tense.