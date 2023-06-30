The Idaho Falls Police Department seized $900,000 worth of fentanyl pills, along with other drug paraphernalia and firearms, from Jason Hurley, 43, of Bonneville County.
This may be the largest fentanyl seizure in the state's history with the total amount of pills obtained weighing approximately 16 pounds, authorities say.
In March, a Nampa woman was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for possessing, with the intent to distribute, 15 pounds of fentanyl, KTVB reported. That amount was described as one of the largest fentanyl seizures in state history. Efforts to reach the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Idaho to confirm where the Idaho Falls bust ranked were unsuccessful Friday afternoon.
Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements said the sergeant leading the group of investigators thinks it is the largest amount seized in the state of Idaho.
"We see a large amount (of fentanyl pills) from time to time, but not like this," Clements said.
Officers arrested Hurley for 13 different drug and weapons offenses.
Idaho Falls Police officers pulled Hurley over on Tuesday after he was speeding and made an unnecessary stop in the middle of the road. A Bonneville County Sheriff's Office K-9 sniffed the vehicle and indicated that there were illegal substances inside the vehicle.
At the traffic stop, police officers found several bags of fentanyl pills known as "dirty thirties," methamphetamine, heroin and two other bags with different pills in them. After seizure, the pills and heroin all tested positive for fentanyl, according to a police departmentnews release.
"Officers also located several items of drug paraphernalia, materials consistent with the distribution of illegal narcotics, a loaded Ruger 9mm handgun with an additional magazine and bullets, and a fanny pack with several thousand dollars," the release said.
Later on Tuesday, local law enforcement searched Hurley's house after getting a warrant. Within the residence, officers found a Glock 22, money seemingly from drug sales, methamphetamine, fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and items commonly used for packaging and distributing drugs such as scales and bags, the release said. Officers also seized a Louis Vuitton bag and pair of shoes they believed were bought with money from illegal drug sales.
Officers seized a total of $30,013 in cash, 20 grams of methamphetamine, 2 grams of heroin and about 7,000 fentanyl pills from the residence Tuesday.
On Wednesday and Thursday, officers searched two storage units, one in Chubbuck and one in Idaho Falls, under Hurley's name. From the two storage units, officers obtained 66,000 fentanyl pills, 30 suboxone strips, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, drug packaging supplies and $10,559 in cash.
After the search of Hurley's car, residence and two storage units, the officers had seized a total of 73,000 fentanyl pills, also known as "dirty thirties," 20 grams of methamphetamine, 9.5 grams of marijuana, 30 suboxone strips, $40,572 in cash, five firearms, Louis Vuitton shoes and a Louis Vuitton bag, the release said.
Hurley is currently being held in Bonneville County Jail. His bond was set to $175,000 in the first case and $150,000 in the second case. The preliminary hearing is set for July 12.
If convicted, Hurley could face up to life in prison.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.