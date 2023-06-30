The Idaho Falls Police Department seized $900,000 worth of fentanyl pills, along with other drug paraphernalia and firearms, from Jason Hurley, 43, of Bonneville County.

This may be the largest fentanyl seizure in the state's history with the total amount of pills obtained weighing approximately 16 pounds, authorities say. 


