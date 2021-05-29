Lt. John Marley of the Idaho Falls Police Department hosted a workshop Thursday in which he discussed how police can help immigrant victims who may fear deportation.
The workshop was one of several at the Idaho Law Enforcement Conference held at Melaleuca headquarters that drew more than 100 officers from across the state. The conference was jointly arranged by the City of Idaho Falls and the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs.
In a statement given at the start of the conference, IFPD Chief Bryce Johnson noted that Idaho is growing quickly and that growth would bring more diversity to a state that is 93 percent white, according to the 2020 Census.
Marley shared his own family’s experience with culture shock. He said his mother, who grew up in Thailand and practiced Buddhism, returned to her home country after living in Texas and Idaho and finding American culture too different.
“The differences in the culture were too much for her to handle,” Marley said.
Marley also discussed his own experience traveling through South America.
Marley noted that people in an unfamiliar country who do not know the language can be especially vulnerable to crime, abuse and manipulation. He said that during his law enforcement career, he had seen people posing as government authorities charge immigrants heavy fees for paperwork that was fake and unnecessary. At one point he had investigated employees at a jail who allegedly blackmailed immigrant inmates in exchange for not reporting them to immigration officials.
These challenges make it so immigrant victims of crime are reluctant to contact law enforcement, fearing deportation in particular. Marley said that made him wonder if there was a way to assist immigrant victims without sparking the fear of deportation.
When Marley asked by a show of hands how many officers were familiar with U visas and T visas, most of the police at the conference did not raise their hands. A U visa allows victims of crimes such as battery, robbery, sex crimes and other offenses to apply for legal status in the United States, so that they’re available to assist police in the investigation. T visas do the same, but are specifically for victims of human trafficking. The visas can be revoked if the victim does not cooperate with the criminal investigation.
The system is far from perfect, Marley said. The U.S. government only accepts about a third of the 30,000 applicants each year. As of 2021, applications from 2016 are still being reviewed.
But the visas do allow immigrants to report crimes without fear of deportation, and for police to investigate crimes that may otherwise go unreported.
Marley told the officers in the workshop that it was their job to protect the people in the community, regardless of where they are from.