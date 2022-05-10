Several Idaho Falls Police Department officers are campaigning for an increase to officers’ vacation hours, saying officers are maxing out their accrued hours due to low staffing.
Under the city’s policy, officers accrue vacation hours based on seniority until they hit a cap of 240 hours, after which they can no longer gain more hours until they take some vacation time.
The Fraternal Order of Police say officers are unable to use their hours as they please, however, having to balance their schedules with those of their coworkers to make sure enough officers are available for patrol shifts.
FOP Lodge 6 President Bart Whiting said the issue also is one of fairness, as the city gave a larger increase in paid time off hours to the Idaho Falls firefighters, who have a vacation cap of 480 hours.
In a proposal given to the city in February 2021, the FOP requested that the city increase the cap to 300 hours, and that only 240 hours would count toward compensation for retiring officers with unused vacation hours.
After months of negotiation, however, the city rejected the proposal, saying that only a few employees were affected by the cap.
“(Human Resources Director Ryan Tew) … went to the Directors meeting, which every city department director participates in including (Idaho Falls Police) Chief (Bryce) Johnson, and a discussion was had about our current vacation accrual policy citywide,” Idaho Falls City Council President Michelle Ziel-Dingman said in an email to the FOP on April 28. “It’s my understanding that not one Director, including Chief Johnson, advocated for a change in the policy.”
The Post Register reached out to Ziel-Dingman and Tew, but did not receive a response. IFPD Public Information Officer Jessica Clements sent the Post Register a statement from Johnson.
“Part of ensuring that IFPD is able to fulfill our vital role in the community is ensuring the wellbeing of our employees, including our officers,” Johnson said. “Vacation or time away from work can be an important part of that. We understand the FOP’s desire to advocate for their members, our officers. We also understand the City’s need to be a responsible employer and to carefully consider issues like these. I am hopeful that we can facilitate future discussions with all the entities involved to work towards a collaborative solution and/or greater mutual understanding.”
According to Ziel-Dingman’s email and city spokesman Eric Grossarth, the city concluded after a review that the 240 cap on banked vacation hours was sufficient, citing data that showed only 15% of police department staff, or 22 employees, were likely to max out their hours, and that half of those were high-ranking administrators including lieutenants and captains.
Ziel-Dingman also noted that when the cap had previously been at 350 hours, the same percentage of police staff maxed out their hours, arguing that this showed the ceiling of stored vacation hours wasn’t the issue.
“I spoke with a high-ranking individual in your department as well as a member of our City’s Finance Team and both said that there’s a history of long-term/higher ranking salaried employees who appear to not take vacation time in order to max out and take payout at retirement or when they leave the City (and that this was clearly communicated as such by the employee),” Ziel-Dingman said in her email to the FOP.
Grossarth said that officers and other city employees have the option to request an increase to the cap on their personal hours and that no sworn officers have made such a request to Human Resources. Whiting said the officers were not aware they could make those requests until it was cited against them.
Goms said that of those 22 employees who are likely to max out on vacation hours, 21 were sworn officers. He said the issue goes beyond maxing out vacation hours, and that officers have used vacation time when they did not want to in order to avoid the caps. According to a survey conducted by the FOP of 83 staff members, 59% said they used hours when they did not want to in order to avoid having accruals paused.
In recent years, the Idaho Falls Police Department has struggled to fill positions as housing costs have risen. During a city council meeting in April, the department revealed that though it’s authorized to hire 98 officers, upcoming retirements could leave the department with as few as 75 officers by the end of 2022.
Whiting described the situation as a “crisis,” saying the department is often working with the minimum number of necessary officers to manage patrol in the city. In the FOP survey, 66% of the group’s members said they had been told they could not have a vacation at a particular time due to low staffing.
“It’s just going to get worse as the population grows,” Whiting said.
Several officers voiced similar opinions in a survey conducted by the FOP in May 2021, when discussions about the vacation cap began.
“The whole vacation benefit doesn’t mean a whole lot when you can never use more than a day here and a day there due to staffing,” one officer wrote, anonymously.
“Throughout the last year, I have been told time and time again that I am unable to use vacation unless it was bid on the schedule due to staffing,” another officer wrote. “In the past 4 months, I have been unable to take any unscheduled time off due to only having 4 people on my shift and not having adequate staffing.”
The issue of staffing also was cited by at least one officer who said they were in an administrative position.
“I am in an administrative position so it is easier for me to use my vacation hours, however there are times I have to deny vacation requests because of staffing,’ the administrative officer said.
Whiting told the Post Register that he believes city officials have taken the department’s problems seriously, including the low staffing. “They keep saying this is not a fix, it’s a Band-Aid, and they’re right,” Whiting said. He added, however, that he felt the city was putting more burden on officers by not extending their cap on vacation hours.
The issue also has brought up previous discussions of fairness over the officers’ lack of collective bargaining rights. The fire department’s vacation hours cap is twice as high as that of other city employees.
Grossarth told the Post Register that the reason for the disparity between firefighters and police officers was because the fire department was unionized and negotiated a contract with the city.
Unionization has been a source of conflict between officers and the city before. In 2017, a request by officers to allow the FOP to represent them in collective bargaining was rejected by the city council, prompting several officers to walk out of the meeting in protest. Council members who voted against the proposal cited increased costs associated with collective bargaining.
Whiting said officers should be grouped with other first responders in terms of benefits, citing the months it takes to train an officer after they’ve completed the program at the Peace Officer Standards and Training Academy.
Though the city indicated it was set in its decision not to raise the cap, Whiting said the issue would remain a top priority for the Idaho Falls FOP and that he intended to continue pressing council members and city officials for a change in the policy.
“We’re just going to keep at it trying to get them to work with us,” Whiting said.