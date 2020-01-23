The Idaho Falls Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a teenager who has been missing for two years.
Matthew "Jed" Hall was reported missing Jan. 22, 2018, a police news release said. Investigators believe the 16-year-old left his parent's home between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. in a gray 2009 Nissan Versa hatchback with Idaho license plate 8B EF732. Hall left the house with a handgun and camping and survival gear.
Hall left a note indicating he intended to commit suicide. While it is possible that he did so, investigators believe Hall may still be alive, the release said.
Wednesday marked the two-year anniversary of Hall's disappearance and the Idaho Falls Police Department has investigated all tips and leads to date, but neither Hall nor the vehicle have been located.
Idaho Falls detectives are seeking any additional information anyone may have at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call 208-529-1200.