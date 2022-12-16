Idaho Falls Fire Department officials said the second snow event of the year yielded far less ticketed and relocated vehicles compared to the first. 

All parking restrictions were lifted, effective Thursday, and the event ended with 261 vehicles being ticketed by the Idaho Falls Police Department in Zone A and relocated by city of Idaho Falls staff through the beginning of the week.


