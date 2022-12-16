Idaho Falls Fire Department officials said the second snow event of the year yielded far less ticketed and relocated vehicles compared to the first.
All parking restrictions were lifted, effective Thursday, and the event ended with 261 vehicles being ticketed by the Idaho Falls Police Department in Zone A and relocated by city of Idaho Falls staff through the beginning of the week.
"We towed 109 vehicles from the Zone A north/south streets on Wednesday and towed 152 vehicles from the zone A east/west streets Thursday," said Kerry Hammon, public information officer for the Idaho Falls Fire Department. "This is probably some of the best compliance we’ve had in quite some time, and we are very appreciative of the residents for their cooperation."
Zone A is in the center of the city from Memorial Drive to Yellowstone Avenue and from F Street to Cliff Street.
Snow removal reportedly took significantly less time than the first snow event, cutting hours off city staff's work time.
Fire department officials said the staff works long hours, sometimes very early in the morning or late into the night to avoid inconveniencing residents.
Snow removal crews will continue to clean up problem areas as well as cul-de-sacs over the next few days.
City officials reported that the percentage of those that were noncompliant was extremely low compared to that of past years, with the first snow event of the year seeing nearly 500 ticketed and relocated vehicles.
City officials hope the several avenues of early notification were part of the reason the city saw such a high percentage of cooperation.
“We send out a press release to local news sources, we post on our website and all social media outlets, we send out a text alert to those who have signed up for them, we post on our new app and we have electric signage up on popular intersections for those who do not have access to the internet,” Hammon said.
