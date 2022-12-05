The first major snow event of the season brought twice the number of ticketed and relocated vehicles compared to that of 2021.
While all parking restrictions were lifted, effective Monday, 429 vehicles were ticketed in Zone A by the Idaho Falls Police Department and relocated by city of Idaho Falls staff over the weekend.
Zone A is in the center of the city from Memorial Drive to Yellowstone Ave. and from F St. to Cliff St.
Snow removal reportedly took three hours longer than normal as city staff had to remove 245 vehicles Saturday. Sunday allowed staff to finish earlier with only 184 illegally parked cars.
City officials reported that while the percentage of those that were noncompliant was low, the first major snow event of 2021 saw only 297 vehicles ticketed in the two-day plow.
City officials said the higher numbers are not due to lack of notifying.
“We go through a lot of different avenues to inform the public of the snow removal schedule,” said Kerry Hammon, public information officer for the Idaho Falls Fire Department. “We send out a press release to local news sources, we post on our website and all social media outlets, we send out a text alert to those who have signed up for them, we post on our new app and we have electric signage up on popular intersections for those who do not have access to the internet.”
Hammon said the removal of the cars is “absolutely necessary” as plowing around the cars would make the already narrow streets of the old neighborhoods even narrower, creating many safety hazards for residents and making access for emergency vehicles almost impossible.
According to the Idaho Falls Police Department, they also recovered a stolen vehicle in the process.
