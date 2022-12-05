thumbnail_IMG_8341WEB - Copy.jpg

Snow removal trucks plowing streets in Zone A in 2021. 

 courtesy of city of Idaho Falls

The first major snow event of the season brought twice the number of ticketed and relocated vehicles compared to that of 2021.

While all parking restrictions were lifted, effective Monday, 429 vehicles were ticketed in Zone A by the Idaho Falls Police Department and relocated by city of Idaho Falls staff over the weekend.


