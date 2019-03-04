The Idaho Falls Police Department would like to invite the public to participate in National Consumer Protection Week, March 3-9. NCPW is a nationally coordinated campaign organized by the Federal Trade Commission to help educate Americans about scams, identity theft and other types of fraud.
The Idaho Falls Police Department regularly receives reports of scam phone calls that Idaho Falls residents receive, and sometimes even fall victim to. Recently, Idaho Falls residents have reported receiving calls from people masquerading as internet providers, debt collectors, PayPal, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the courts system, and others all attempting to receive payment or financial information.
The best way to prevent falling victim to a phone or internet scam is to be educated and aware of the signs. Scams are constantly evolving and changing, but there are red flags that consumers can watch for. Currently one common factor reported is that scammers ask the potential victim to purchase gift cards and then provide them the card number and pin in order to pay a debt.
According to the FTC, “Gift cards are for gifts, not payments. Anyone who demands payment by gift card is always a scammer.” (Learn More) To learn more about these red flags and other ways to protect yourself, visit the Federal Trade Commission’s Consumer Information website. You can also learn more about current scams here.