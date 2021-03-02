Idaho Falls wants to hear from its residents about how the city can improve their neighborhoods.
The city on Feb. 24 held the first in a series of five feedback sessions with different parts of the city for the Imagine IF initiative. A few dozen residents of the city’s old central neighborhoods — in the triangle between Northgate Mile, Holmes Avenue and Sunnyside Road — gave their thoughts on how improvement should be handled over the upcoming years.
Idaho Falls’ Director of Community Development Brad Cramer is leading the Imagine IF meetings. He said that getting as much feedback as possible will help the city create a set of new policies and projects later this year.
“I expect the plan will have a citywide global look at things than can be done across the city, and then zero in on the neighborhoods for things that make sense in those specific areas,” Cramer said.
The few dozen who attended the Feb. 24 meeting in-person at the City Annex Buidling, or from home through the Webex livestream, listed the loss of parks and the poor upkeep of rental properties as their biggest concerns related to growth.
Many shared concerns about the ability to easily walk or bike throughout the city. Several people in the meeting said the recreational biking options were much better maintained than the routes to grocery stores or schools.
“I’m a very confident cyclist, I walk or bike almost everywhere in Idaho Falls, but I have to agree with everyone else. There is no connectivity to daily goods and services, either by bicycle or by foot,” said Nick, who virtually attended the meeting Wednesday.
After the meeting, residents of the neighborhood can view the video recording of the meeting and answer the survey questions through imagineif.city. Cramer said that the city had gotten feedback from around 10 more people in the area after the meeting.
The neighborhoods east of Holmes Avenue and north of Sunnyside have the next Imagine IF meeting beginning 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Three more meetings will be held on Wednesdays throughout March for the rest of the city. Cramer said the city will hold a second set of Imagine IF meetings this summer to discuss specific policies that could be enacted by the City Council.