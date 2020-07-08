In 24 hours, two car crashes in eastern Idaho led to deaths, according to reports from law enforcement.
The latest fatal crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday outside of Idaho Falls along 25th East, near the intersection at 49th North. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Bryan Lovell told the Post Register that a Dodge Durango going southbound on 25th East crossed into the opposing lane of traffic and hit a semi-truck head-on. Lovell said the driver of the Durango, George Hansen, 42, of Idaho Falls, died on the scene of the accident.
Lovell said local police attempted to perform first aid on the driver, who was originally trapped in his Durango and required Idaho Falls firemen to extricate him from the SUV. The semi-truck driver didn’t have any injuries, Lovell said. He also said both of the drivers wore seat belts.
Lovell said part of 25th East was closed for a few hours while first responders gathered evidence at the scene. He said the crash is still under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office, with help from the Idaho Falls Police Department and Idaho State Police.
The first fatal crash happened just before 5 p.m. Tuesday outside of Atomic City. Police say Arco resident Susan Coon, 59, crashed her 2019 Chevrolet Equinox into a sedan that was slowing down in front of her to turn left from U.S. Highway 20 onto U.S. Highway 26. A news release from Idaho State Police said Coon’s car spun into the opposing lanes of traffic, and her vehicle was struck by a minivan.
Police say Coon died where the three-car crash occurred. The other two drivers involved in the crash were transported to nearby hospitals. All three were wearing their seat belts, according to police.