BOISE — Idaho Gov.-elect Brad Little focused on Idaho’s history and the state’s long commitment to education in his inaugural address on Friday, promising to make that same commitment in his new administration.
“In a fast-moving world, a robust education is imperative to compete,” Little declared on the Capitol steps. “Our state’s commitment to education goes back to our Constitution. Since statehood, every Idaho child has been promised a uniform, thorough and free public education.”
“As governor, I will work to live up to the promise we made at statehood,” Little told a crowd of about 1,500, including all four living former Idaho governors, legislators from both houses, and crowds of citizens who shivered in the winter chill. “It’s what generations of Idahoans have done for us. Our children and grandchildren deserve no less.”
Before Little spoke, new first lady Teresa Little took the podium to introduce him — and also to share the history of both of their families in Idaho; their earliest ancestors arrived by covered wagon in 1877. She also introduced the many family members in attendance, including five grandchildren. “They fill our lives with purpose, meaning and love every single day,” she said.
“Your ancestors may be indigenous to this beautiful land, or you yourself may have just arrived,” the new first lady told the crowd. “Our family is happy, honored and humbled to join hands with each and every Idahoan as we step into this brand-new year with a new governor.”
“Brad has been watching and learning from Idahoans his entire life,” she said. “His experience, his work ethic, his knowledge, his passion, his energy, and perhaps his graying hair,” which drew some laughter, “have burnished him for this position.”
The inauguration ceremony was punctuated by a traditional 19-round cannon salute, and a four-jet flyover by A-10 jets from Gowen Field. After all the noise — including the smoke, flame and loud booms of the cannons in Cecil D. Andrus Park across from the Capitol — Little joked to Idaho National Guard Adjutant Gen. Michael Garshak, who served as master of ceremonies, “You have solved the goose problem here on the (Capitol) campus.”
Little paid tribute to the four former governors in attendance, including former Gov. Phil Batt, his longtime mentor. “Governor Batt, your decency and fiscal conservatism changed our state forever,” he said, as the 91-year-old former governor rose to acknowledge the crowd’s cheers.
Little joked that he’ll always view his predecessor, outgoing Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter, as “a great judge of talent;” Otter picked Little as his lieutenant governor when then-Lt. Gov. Jim Risch left to become a U.S. senator. After the laughter subsided, Little added, “History will record my friend as a steadfast leader, who led us through momentous economic challenges.”
“Idaho was built on our shared values of hard work, independence, persistence, and commitment to family,” Little said. “Our ancestors struggled against innumerable challenges and overcame them. Where there were no roads or schools, they built them. Where Idaho’s natural wonders were threatened, they protected them.”
As he did repeatedly during his campaign, Little stressed that as governor, he’ll make “all decisions through one lens: The lens of ensuring the best possible opportunities for us, our children, and grandchildren to remain in Idaho, to thrive and enjoy our unparalleled quality of life.”
The ceremony also included the swearing-in of Idaho’s other top elected officials, including new Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, of Idaho Falls, the first woman ever to serve in that post. Her bright-red beret and gloves added a flash of color amid the mostly dark-clad crowd of dignitaries.
Each top official was introduced by a family member; Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s mother did the honors for him.
The new governor and first lady greeted well-wishers in the governor’s ceremonial office after the inauguration, but Little’s actually not officially governor yet. According to the Idaho Constitution, he’ll officially assume office on Monday; Otter remains governor through the weekend.
On Monday, Little will give his first State of the State address to a joint session of the Legislature, laying out his agenda and proposed budget for the coming year; that kicks off Idaho’s annual legislative session.