In-person hunter education courses are being offered across the state by Idaho Fish and Game with some restrictions to keep students and instructors safe.
Fish and Game is also offering a self-paced online hunter education course. Courses are recommended for students age 9 and older.
Courses generally include three evenings of class instruction and an outdoor range exercise, usually on a Saturday.
Future hunters hoping to apply for a big game controlled hunt are required to complete the course before applying for a controlled hunt. The controlled hunt application period for moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat ends May 1, with the application period for deer, elk, pronghorn, fall black bear and fall turkey ending June 5.
Because of COVID-19 concerns, in-class participants will be required to follow safety guidelines such as wearing masks, sanitizing hands frequently and maintaining 6-foot spacing.
Courses start up next week in Salmon and Idaho Falls. A course is offered in Rexburg April 26, and May 6 in Pocatello. To sign up for classes, go to idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/education.