In the height of the pandemic, local nonprofits such as the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission and the Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen served warm meals to those sitting in the cold.
COVID-19 closed these organizations' doors but both the Rescue Mission and the Soup Kitchen continued to serve free, warm meals every day of the pandemic by offering them to-go service even though they could no longer welcome people inside. But the decrease in human connection came with an increase in costs.
Soup Kitchen Executive Director Jessica Sharp said, "The to-go meals came with a hefty cost. We had to buy water bottles and to-go boxes. We didn't need to provide those before."
Sharp recalled seeing homeless picking up meals at noon during winters throughout the pandemic having to sit outside in the cold to eat.
The Rescue Mission also serves a meal 365 days of the year. During the pandemic's peak, it gave out to-go boxes, water bottles and napkins through a window.
"COVID changed everything. We had to buy supplies for to-go meals and COVID tests for our staff and those staying at the shelters," said Tyler Perkins, the Rescue Mission's executive director.
The Rescue Mission is a parent company over many subsidiaries, Perkins said. The Rescue Mission encompasses the downtown men's shelter, the City of Refuge, the women's and children's shelters the Ruth House and the Haven and the Rescue Mission's food service, Serving Hope.
Covering COVID-related costs for all the subsidiaries increased the Rescue Mission's costs by 37%, Perkins said.
"We beat people to the panic button. We completely locked down and thought we were being proactive," Perkins said. "If there was one sniffle we had to shut down. Our ability to serve was restricted to almost nothing, and our costs were through the roof."
Rising costs have not slowed despite the decline in COVID cases. Now the Rescue Mission and Soup Kitchen, along with other nonprofits, are facing inflation head on.
"People aren't as able to donate food or they donate less variety of food. Supply chain issues are affecting the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket, and they can get less items from the grocery store," Sharp said.
The Community Food Basket donates left over food items to the Soup Kitchen, however, increasing grocery prices are changing what it can give.
The Soup Kitchen distributes anywhere from 80 to 150 meals a day. At the end of June, the Soup Kitchen had served a total of 23,830 meals in 2022. The continuation of this free meal option for the community depends on the community itself.
"We need donations, whether that be food, money or volunteers," Sharp said.
You can donate to the Soup Kitchen via PayPal and sign up to volunteer on its website www.ifsoupkitchen.org.
"Money sometimes doesn't spread across every need you have," Sharp said. "We are trying to make coming to the Soup Kitchen less stigmatized. People that come here are just everyday hard-working people."
"We don't operate like others do. Instead of getting in a line and grabbing a tray to get your food, we serve people like they are in a restaurant. (In cold months) they can relax in the heat and out of the cold and forget their woes for a little while," Sharp said. "We want to show our community respect and dignity. Everyone deserves to be fed."
According to the Idaho Housing and Finance Association, Idaho's homeless population has increased by 23% in the past 10 years. In January 2020, the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness recorded that Idaho had 2,315 people experiencing homelessness.
The City of Refuge provides 25 beds and is nearly at capacity. The Ruth House provides 14-16 beds, including family rooms, and is almost full. Serving Hope is still providing a daily dinner for the community. The Rescue Mission's work continues despite inflation.
"What we do is not optional. We have to do this. If we don't help the community, it could get really ugly," Perkins said.
Perkins said the Rescue Mission provides recovery programs, employment opportunities and rapid response teams.
"We are working on getting our rapid response team up and running again. This way we can go out into the community and go to the hot spots and help," Perkins said. "Like those at the friendship garden right now. We know them by name through the shelter and have gone out and talked with them. They are considered to experience chronic homelessness."
The Rescue Mission's response team would serve people such as those currently staying at the Japanese Friendship Garden to encourage them to find hope and a better situation.
Getting the rapid response team up and running, providing beds, coordinating recovery programs and serving meals requires community support, Perkins said.
"We want to share God's love with people. Regardless of how bad your addictions are or what your problems are, you can heal and get better," Perkins said. "Support matters. Without support we can't serve others."
Now more than ever, Perkins said they need people's "time, treasure and talent."
"Imagine a low-income family that has to cover rent, gas and groceries. Now multiply that by 100. That is what the Rescue Mission is experiencing right now," Perkins said. "Please come by and see what we're doing."
The Rescue Mission accepts financial donations in person or by mail to 840 Park Ave. Donation options are also available on its website ifrescuemission.org.