Emmett Republican Steven Thayn will continue to serve as state senator for District 8. The incumbent won by a large majority, according to unofficial results.
As of 10:38 p.m. on Tuesday, unofficial election numbers showed Thayn received 2,456 votes or 76 percent.
His opponents, Bill Sifford (I) and Kirsten Faith Richardson (C), received 550 and 214 votes, respectively.
District 8 is a large, rural district encompassing Lemhi, Custer, Valley, Boise and Gem counties, running from east-central Idaho to near the Oregon border.
Thayn served six years in the Idaho House of Representatives and has been a state senator for four years. His campaign focused on healthcare, education and poverty.
Thayn told the Idaho Press that he wants the government to empower citizens to become self-sufficient and independent.
"I want to continue to serve to resist this tendency to want something for nothing in the areas of health care, education, and poverty programs by actively empowering families to solve their own problems rather than reliance upon government programs," Thayn said in an Idaho Press Q&A.