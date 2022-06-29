There will be plenty of festivities for Idahoans to enjoy this Independence Day as many cities host Fourth of July events. Here is what’s happening in the Idaho Falls area.
Idaho Falls
The city of Idaho Falls will celebrate Independence Day on Monday during the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s “Liberty on Parade.”
“The staff here at the Chamber of Commerce are excited to present this year’s ‘Liberty on Parade,’” said Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce CEO Chip Schwarze. “It truly is a labor of love as we see 100,000 of our friends and neighbors come out to enjoy Independence Day in Idaho Falls.”
The parade begins at 9 a.m. near Idaho Falls High School and will travel down 4th Street, then south on Boulevard to Tautphaus Park.
During the parade, city council members, Mayor Rebecca Casper and Community Food Basket – Idaho Falls volunteers will collect monetary donations for the local food bank. Casper said during a Monday city council work session that volunteers will not be collecting canned food items along the parade route like they’ve done in previous years.
Schwarze said the chamber encouraged city officials to take cash donations only for safety reasons this year. Parade volunteers also will distribute flyers listing Community Food Basket’s most needed items which they can donate at 245 N. Placer Ave. A Venmo code also will be on the flyer for people who want to donate electronically.
“We hope everyone who comes to celebrate will remember the many people in our community who could use some help during these trying times,” Casper said in a news release. “Hunger in our community is real. These people are our friends and neighbors. Please join us in celebrating our nation’s independence in a way that exemplifies the real soul of our country and our community. Your kind gesture will mean a lot more than you ever realize.”
Live entertainment starts at 11:30 a.m. in Snake River Landing and Riverfest opens at noon. Attendees watching the fireworks from Snake River Landing must take down their tents and shades by 9:30 p.m. so as not to obstruct the view of the fireworks show.
After the parade, visitors can enjoy live entertainment at the Riverfest celebration from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. in Snake River Landing. The Melaleuca Freedom Celebration fireworks show begins at 10:03 p.m.
Ammon
The city of Ammon will hold its Thousand Lights Fireworks Celebration at 10 p.m. across the city on July 3. Individuals can tune in to 99 KUPI for the accompanying music to the show.
The city’s celebration continues the next morning during its traditional flag raising. The ceremony begins at 7:30 a.m. at McCowin Park with music to follow during the ceremony.