Recent building permits issued by the city of Idaho Falls show several multimillion-dollar projects are planned, but they also reflect a changing economy.
High construction costs and interest rates also mean some of the proposed projects could be delayed or scrapped entirely, according to one local expert.
A building permit for Elevate Academy, a school for at-risk kids at 1873 N. Walton Avenue, tops the recent list of expensive commercial construction permits issued recently at $7.4 million. A remodel for an Idaho National Laboratory-affiliated building at 650 MK Simpson Blvd. puts construction costs at $6.8 million.
Brent Wilson, a brokerage services specialist with TOK Commercial Real Estate in Idaho Falls, said the multimillion price tags are common in a post-COVID world.
Wilson said interest rates, supply chain issues and inflation created "a perfect storm" for construction costs. It is twice as expensive to build for tenants than it was five to 10 years ago, Wilson said.
It currently costs $240 per square foot to build new property. In 2015, that price was $120.
Throughout the pandemic, China shut down manufacturing. A 2019 article on LinkedIn said the American construction industry is heavily reliant on China for products ranging from aluminum and steel to HVAC components, fiberglass and electrical equipment.
"When the largest manufacturing country in the world shuts down, it has global implications," Wilson said.
Interest rates increased 10 different times since March 2022, according to Wilson. All these factors contribute to skyrocketing construction costs. Even though building permits were issued, Wilson is skeptical about the completion of some of the multimillion dollar projects proposed in the area.
Riviera Park, a commercial and residential construction park recently annexed by Ammon, was one area Wilson raised concerns about.
It is a 75-acre plot that will include 558 housing units, restaurants, office space, a grocery store and much more. Wilson said an essential part of Riviera Park will be a strip mall. In order to receive a bank loan for that construction, the strip mall will need tenants.
"Building for tenants is just brutal right now," Wilson said.
With high costs for construction, the rent for tenants in Riviera Park will be nearly unattainable, according to Wilson. Because of this, Wilson foresees Riviera Park and other construction projects stalling out. Riviera Park is projected to be completed by 2028, a timeline that Wilson thinks is unrealistic.
However, construction in Idaho Falls is not all doom and gloom.
"If we have this conversation a year from now, the outlook would be much more rosy," Wilson said.
With China opening up manufacturing about six months ago, the supply chain is returning to normal. Interest hikes are slowing. And Wilson thinks Idaho Falls is prepared for a possible future recession.
"We're (Idaho Falls) growing like crazy. Industrial commercial (projects) want to establish footprints here. The demand is there," Wilson said.
He said that Idaho Falls has a stable employment scene, mentioning jobs with the INL or in the agricultural field.
These factors make the city prepared for a potential recession, and growth will continue to happen in the area, Wilson said.
"I expect construction costs to return back to normal, but not back to 2015 numbers," Wilson said. "Everything is starting to move in the right direction."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.