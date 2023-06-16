Steel frame structure GettyImage

Construction costs in the Idaho Falls area have doubled since 2015.

 Getty Images

Recent building permits issued by the city of Idaho Falls show several multimillion-dollar projects are planned, but they also reflect a changing economy.

High construction costs and interest rates also mean some of the proposed projects could be delayed or scrapped entirely, according to one local expert. 


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.