Idaho Fish and Game is seeking information on the shooting of a cow elk near the town of Spencer in Clark County last week.
The incident is believed to have happened between Nov. 18 and Nov. 21 in the Meadow Creek area.
“The individuals involved in the incident used a blue four-wheeler to trespass across private property and then traveled cross-country onto public land to chase elk, causing considerable resource and property destruction along the way,” James Brower, Fish and Game regional communications manager, said in a news release.
Fish and Game released a photo of the tire track damage caused by the trespassers.
“Conservation Officers are interested in speaking with anyone who has information regarding this incident,” Fish and Game said.
Anyone with information on the incident can call the regional office at 208-525-7290 or the Citizen’s Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999.