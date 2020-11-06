A reward is being offered for information leading to a citation about a bull elk shot and left to waste east of Bone.
Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers are looking for information about the antlered bull elk that was found in Unit 66 near Flag Knoll off the Skyline/Kepps Crossing Road. It is believed the elk was killed between Oct. 15 and Oct. 21.
Officers said there were three elk carcasses discovered near each other.
“Two of the elk were properly cared for while the third was untouched and left to decay,” Fish and Game said in a news release. “It is suspected that all three animals may have been shot around the same time.”
Anyone that may have witnessed the event or have helpful information about this crime can call the Citizens Against Poaching Hotline at 1-800-632-5999 or report online at idfg.idaho.gov/poacher. Callers may remain anonymous and a reward is being offered for information that leads to a citation.