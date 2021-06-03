The American Falls Fish Hatchery was vandalized over Memorial Day weekend, and Idaho Fish and Game is seeking information on the crime.
Hatchery staff discovered Monday that fish feed dispensers used by visitors had been smashed, pulled from the ground and thrown into the water at the hatchery’s fish viewing site.
Hatchery staff believe the crime took place Saturday evening or early Sunday morning.
“Idaho Fish and Game hatcheries are open to the public free of charge for visitation from dawn to dusk every day of the week,” Fish and Game said in a news release. “Many hatcheries provide coin-operated fish feed stations so that visitors can enjoy feeding fish in designated areas.”
Those who might have information on these incidents of vandalism, can contact Fish and Game Regional Conservation Officer Scott Wright at 208-251-2510 or the Power County Sheriff’s Office at 208-226-2311.
“It’s unfortunate that something like this has happened at one of southeast Idaho’s popular fish hatcheries,” said Bryan Grant, Fish and Game’s East Idaho hatchery complex manager. “This is especially disheartening since state fish hatcheries just recently reopened to the public after being closed due to COVID protocols.”