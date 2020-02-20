Authorities are seeking public help to solve a case of a golden eagle found shot dead west of Oakley last week.
Idaho Department of Fish and Game officials in the Magic Valley Region received a call Feb. 10 that a mature golden eagle was found shot dead, a violation of state and federal laws. Golden eagles are protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Citizens Against Poaching at 1-800-632-5999 or the Idaho Fish and Game Magic Valley Regional Office at 208-324-4359.
Golden eagles, mostly dark brown in color, get their name from a lighter, golden brown neck feathers. They are one of the largest eagles in North America with a wingspan up to 7 feet. The birds have been known to live more than 30 years in the wild.