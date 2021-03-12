There are sports camps, summer camps, Scout camps and girl’s camps, but this camp offered at Harriman State Park is for writers.
Writers at Harriman is a camp about learning the magic of writing well, rewriting, showing versus telling, scope, vivid characters, plot development, and enjoying the natural wonders at the state park. This year’s writing camp is offered to 40 high school students Aug. 1 through Aug. 7.
Rick Just, director of Writers at Harriman and president of Friends of Idaho State Parks, will be making an online presentation about this year’s camp to interested students and parents at 1 p.m. March 20. A link for the presentation can be found at www.writersatharriman.org/
“I’m basically doing a Zoom call and doing a presentation for anybody who wants to join in and ask about the camp and maybe meet one or two of the teachers online,” Just said.
Writers at Harriman employs several professional writers to lead students in an “intensive week of imaginative writing” within an outdoor classroom. Students stay at the park’s dormitory and staff is nearby in other park accommodations.
Just said his organization has been doing Writers at Harriman for 10 years but canceled last summer because of the pandemic. Students in the program will work on poetry, essays, plays, screenplays and short stories. Besides reading, writing and pondering, students will also ride horses, “meet moose and watch trumpeter swans.”
“These are kids that generally aren’t in the ‘in’ crowd because they’re usually introverted. They write,” Just said. “They get there, and they find their tribe. They find out that there are other people that like the things that they do. They form friendships that last a long time.”
Just said this year’s camp features teaching writer Malia Collins, Idaho’s Writer in Residence, who writes short stories and children’s books; Nicole LeFavour, who is a novelist, essayist, and poet; Dwayne Blackaller, a playwright and teacher for the Idaho Shakespeare Festival; and Kate Baray, a popular writer of urban fantasies and mysteries. Jessica Holmes, one of the founders of Boise’s Story, Story, Night, will teach students storytelling.
“Harriman is just something,” Just said. “You can almost guarantee that you’ll see trumpeter swans and almost always see moose. The kids just love the atmosphere.”
Just says applicants are selected for their interest in writing and asked to submit writing samples they are proud of in the application process.
“We keep the tuition very low so that more people can attend,” he said. “We especially want to recruit students from smaller schools.”
Cost for the camp is $175 by June 1 or $200 by June 15 for Idaho students and $250 to $300 for out-of-state students. Some scholarships are available.
For more information on the program, go to writersatharriman.org.
“We haven’t had a Pulitzer Prize winner yet, but it is such a life changer for those kids,” Just said. “I can’t prove it other than looking at them when they come to the camp and when they leave again.”