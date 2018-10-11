BLACKFOOT — Despite damage to both kidneys, a chipped vertebrae and the fact that a bullet was lodged in his abdominal cavity, the Bingham County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot in the line of duty Sept. 21 continued to shout commands at the man who shot him.
Sgt. Todd Howell, an 18-year veteran deputy, told the Journal that he knew he had been shot but he didn’t believe the bullet actually penetrated his bullet-proof vest and torso.
“I knew I had been shot, yes, but I didn’t believe that it had entered my body,” Howell said. “It knocked the wind out of me and it felt like my hip was broken, but I was still able to move. I checked and there was no blood showing. My first thought was that it hit my vest and deflected off. It wasn’t until I got to the hospital that they said the bullet had actually entered me and was still inside.”
Howell was reportedly shot by 22-year-old Juan Santos-Quintero, an Idaho Falls man wanted in connection to a string of armed robberies in Bonneville County.
For five days after he was shot, Howell carried around the 9 mm bullet inside his abdominal cavity before it was removed and collected for evidence.
“The bullet entered my left side, went through my left kidney, struck my spine, went through my right kidney and then lodged in the wall of my abdominal cavity,” Howell said. “It went through the muscle that attaches to my hip and that’s where the pain came from that made me think my hip was broken.”
Last month’s shooting marked the first time Howell had ever been shot. Like any officer, Howell knew there was a chance someone could open fire on him but he started the day as if it were any other normal shift.
“It was just a normal day,” Howell said. “But, anytime a law enforcement officer puts a vest and a duty belt on, checks their car and checks into service, the second we do that, at any given point in time we know that it could be the last day that we do that. Our family knows that, our brothers and sisters in law enforcement know that. You just put your game face on.”
Other than feeling like his hip was broken and experiencing labored breathing, Howell said that immediately after being shot he was “able to walk on my own, command people and get people placed where they needed to be.”
“I was still able to do my job and function,” Howell added.
It wasn’t until he reached the hospital that the adrenaline wore off and Howell learned that a bullet was lodged in his torso.
Though it could be expected for Howell to feel pain or discomfort, he said most of all he felt angry that he had to leave the scene and his fellow comrades on the job.
“Yeah, I was upset,” Howell said. “You never want to leave your guys, especially with something like that. But at the exact same time I would much rather leave the scene and let them focus on what they needed to focus on instead of me.”
Howell continued, “We’re all a family. Even law enforcement in Pocatello, we understand what we do. When somebody is hurt or somebody needs help in Pocatello, Idaho Falls, Coeur d’Alene, Las Vegas — law enforcement is law enforcement — they are our brothers and sisters. It’s one big family across the nation.”
Howell said the reason he joined law enforcement was because he enjoys helping people in their biggest time of need. That assistance has been reciprocated following his injury.
“This community is awesome,” Howell said. “The outpouring has just been phenomenal. Leaving the hospital coming home there was people on the side of the road, I got an escort home — it was amazing. I enjoy serving this community, it’s why I do what I do.”
{div class=”subscriber-only”}Rowland said Howell likely will return to work at the end of the month on light duty and is expected to be back out on patrol around the first of next year. Howell said despite permanent damage to the top left section of his kidney, he is expected to fully recover.{/div}
Asked if he plans to keep the bullet after it’s released from evidence, Howell said, “Yep, absolutely. I want all my stuff actually.”
“Anytime something like this happens they seize your shirt and pants — what you’re wearing — your vest, everything gets seized and placed into evidence,” Howell said. “I want to see the hole (in my shirt). I have yet to see the hole.”
Howell continued, “It’s a reminder of the day I almost didn’t make it home.”