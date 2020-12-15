On Monday, December 14, 2020, at 8:01 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated an injury crash northbound on US93 at mile marker 264, north of Ellis.
Craig B. Larsen, 22, of Salmon, ID, was driving northbound in a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado. While negotiating a left curve, Larsen drove off the right side of the roadway. Larsen then overcorrected and drove across both lanes of travel. The vehicle went down the embankment, overturned, and came to rest in the Salmon River.
Larsen and his passenger, Conner P. McGarrity, 22, of Salmon, ID, were both transported by ground ambulance to Steele Memorial Medical Center in Salmon. McGarrity was later transported by air ambulance to a hospital in Missoula, MT.
Idaho State Police was assisted at the scene by Custer County Sheriff's Office, Challis Ambulance, Challis Fire, Lemhi County Sheriff's Office, Salmon Search & Rescue, and Salmon Ambulance.
This crash is under investigation.