Idaho National Laboratory is giving students and faculty at Idaho’s three major public universities access to one of the nation’s fastest academic supercomputers.
The lab announced in a Monday news release that officials at Battelle Energy Alliance, which runs Idaho National Laboratory, signed a memorandum of understanding in January between Boise State University, Idaho State University, and the University of Idaho.
The agreement gives students and faculty from the universities full access to the lab’s Falcon supercomputer. The arrangement is expected to increase opportunities for collaboration between the lab and the universities helps to fulfill a mission of INL’s Center for Advanced Energy Studies to train and educate the future energy workforce, the release said. The center led the effort to transfer the supercomputer to the universities.
“Having this incredible asset available for use by our universities is an invaluable addition to the collaborative research capabilities of Idaho’s public universities,” the agreement says.
Falcon is housed at INL’s Collaborative Computing Center, a high-performance computing center supporting INL and Idaho public universities. The supercomputer is connected to the universities via the Idaho Regional Optical Network.
“The universities in Idaho value the partnership with INL and the Falcon supercomputer will enable our faculty, staff and students to examine a broad array of extremely complex research problems through the use of high-performance computing,” University of Idaho Vice President of Research and Economic Development Chris Nomura said in the release. “The possibilities for collaboration amongst the universities and with INL are extraordinary.”
Falcon was ranked 97th on the list of the world’s fastest supercomputers when initially deployed in 2014, the release said. It was upgraded in 2017 and can perform a quadrillion calculations per second, allowing Falcon to process what would take a laptop an entire day in 2.5 seconds. INL director of Advanced Scientific Computing Eric Whiting estimated in the release Falcon likely ranks among the 25 fastest academic computers in the nation.
Falcon will remain at INL’s Collaborative Computing Center and the University of Idaho will lead the consortium of universities responsible for its upkeep and management.