“The challenges met this year have illustrated the strength that resides within our diverse nonprofit community,” INL Director John Wagner said in the release. “We are proud to support charitable organizations providing valuable resources to community members.”
Battelle Energy Alliance will prioritize organizations that support the basic needs of children and the underprivileged, according to its website. It supports agencies that focus on health and human services, environment and sustainability, veteran and civic activities, and culture and the arts.
Community grants will be evaluated based on Battelle Energy Alliance’s evaluation for how much an organization provides basic needs in the community and supports rural or underserved communities in Idaho. It also will factor the number of community members positively impacted.
“BEA appreciates the opportunity to invest in local organizations supporting underrepresented individuals,” said INL Philanthropic Program Manager Misty Benjamin in the release. “For charities unfamiliar with the grants, we are happy to provide guidance on the application process.”