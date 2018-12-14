Friday morning, the United Steelworkers Union Hall on West 17th South filled up with boxes of food and other items that will make Christmas a little merrier for some area families.
Battelle Energy Alliance and Fluor Idaho, the contractors who run Idaho National Laboratory and the Idaho Cleanup Project, respectively, donated $6,000 in corporate funds to buy the food boxes, which contained items such as toilet paper, paper towels and detergent, bags of potatoes, and foods such as breakfast cereals and canned vegetables. Employees from these contractors and Fluor Marine Propulsion, which runs the Naval Nuclear Laboratory, put the boxes together.
"Pretty much anyone who has a connection to the site" takes part, said Battelle spokeswoman Pamela Stone.
Some local stores either donated or sold the items at a discount. As well as using their union hall to pack the boxes, the United Steelworkers donated a turkey for each family. Saturday morning, volunteers will pick up the boxes for delivery.
INL site contractors have held this "Christmas for Families" drive for the past 30 years, Stone said. This year, they are sponsoring Christmas for 65 families with 210 children between them. The families are recommended by local elementary schools and are from the Idaho Falls and Pocatello areas as well as Arco, Rigby, Ririe, Blackfoot, Fort Hall, Firth and Shelley.
As well as the food, Stone said, they buy toys for the children and, if needed, winter clothes like boots, coats and hats.