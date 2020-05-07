Idaho National Laboratory has created a new interactive web app for truck drivers facing pandemic-related problems.
Seventy-one percent of the nation’s goods are moved through commercial trucking, according to the American Trucking Association. Yet the country’s 3.5 million truck drivers encountered new problems during the pandemic. Rest areas were closed, quarantines were in place and state borders were monitored, making it difficult to deliver products such as food, medicine and toilet paper that were so desperately needed.
On March 27, the Department of Homeland Security emailed the Idaho National Laboratory seeking a solution to this problem.
“I woke up one morning with people saying ‘what can we do? Can we design something real quick?’ All these people were brainstorming and coming together as a team,” said Rob Edsall, who helped design the tool.
Edsall was not surprised that Homeland Security had chosen INL for help with this task.
“INL is kind of a go-to for geospatial analysis, especially for critical infrastructure," Edsall said.
Five days later, a team of five INL researchers and scientists had a product ready to show. Named the Commercial Routing Assistance application, the online tool can “visually display route restrictions, alternative routes and other pertinent information pulled from publicly available sources, including state websites and databases.”
Truckers can enter in a start and stop location then see what challenges and restrictions they may face along the way. Drivers are even able to see what rest stops are open to them and what restaurants they can eat at during state shutdowns.
"We knew we needed to get truck drivers an easy to understand way for them to to make decisions quickly," Edsall said.
The new application went live on INL’s website on April 16, but was officially launched by both the Department of Homeland Security and INL on Wednesday at https://cra.inl.gov/.
“We’re getting positive comments from people in the trucking industry saying ‘this is something that we’ve wanted for a long time,’” Edsall said.
Officials from both INL and the Department of Homeland Security are hoping the app will be helpful even after the pandemic is over and believe it will continue being useful during disasters such as hurricanes and floods.