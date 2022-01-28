Idaho National Laboratory Director John C. Wagner will speak about the future of energy and security projects in eastern Idaho during the next meeting of the City Club of Idaho Falls.
Wagner, who also serves as president of Battelle Energy Alliance — the limited liability company responsible for day-to-day management and operations at INL — will discuss workforce opportunities and the importance of community partnerships during the event, which is scheduled to take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, in the Multipurpose Room of the Idaho State University Bennion Student Union, 1784 Science Center Drive in Idaho Falls.
Wagner also will talk about INL’s progress toward achieving net-zero carbon emissions within the next 10 years.
He announced INL’s Net-Zero Initiative on Earth Day 2021. Strategies for achieving net-zero carbon emissions include replacing carbon-emitting diesel generators with carbon-free electrical sources and converting the transportation fleet, including dozens of diesel-powered buses, to electric- or hydrogen-fueled vehicles, according to INL.
Tickets to the City Club of Idaho Falls event cost $20 for members, $25 for nonmembers, and $5 for gallery seats.
Lunch will be served at noon.
Tickets may be purchased by Feb. 1 at ifcityclub.com or by sending payment to P.O. Box 52241, Idaho Falls, Idaho, 83405.