Idaho National Laboratory on Friday hosted its 12th annual My Amazing Future event, an educational day, aimed at encouraging young women to pursue education and careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).
More than 150 eighth-grade girls, from various eastern Idaho middle schools, attended the event at INL’s Idaho Falls site, where they could participate in 16 different science and technology workshops led by INL employees and other STEM experts in the region who volunteered.
The girls were served lunch — sandwiches, chips and cookies — while they listened to the event’s keynote speaker, Vera Mulyani, CEO of Mars City Design, a Los Angeles-based company that is creating a blueprint for future cities on Mars.
My Amazing Future targets teenage girls who could be potential scientists, technicians and engineers, said Jennifer Jackson, INL’s K-12 STEM Program manager.
“We make sure that it’s hands-on,” Jackson said. “They get to see behind the scenes of what it’s like to be a scientist or engineer.”
Jackson said that eighth-graders are at the perfect age to engage in the workshops in a dynamic way. Also, eighth-graders are getting ready to choose high school classes and the workshops could encourage them to choose classes in STEM subjects.
“It empowers students when they get to take more ownership in choices for education,” Jackson said.
Bryce Oldemeyer, a program manager at Henry’s Fork Foundation, and Kamberlee Allison, a conservation technician, also at Henry’s Fork Foundation, volunteered to lead a workshop on monitoring natural resources. They demonstrated tools that they use to measure water quality and quantity.
“They were pretty engaged the entire time,” Oldemeyer said. “(My Amazing Future) is a great way to introduce science and technology and engineering.”
Allison said she wishes she could have attended an event like My Amazing Future growing up.
“It’s a good way to get girls excited about future STEM occupations,” she said.
One workshop challenged students to build a marshmallow and pasta structure that could withstand a 6.0 magnitude earthquake. Another showed how nuclear forensics and radiochemistry is used to solve crimes.
Jasmin Rangel, 15, an eighth-grader at Rocky Mountain Middle School, said she participated in two workshops, one about batteries and another about levitation.
“It’s been really amazing,” Rangel said. “They’re really kind and they help us get involved with (science) more.”
Kaylia Nygora, 14, also an eighth-grader at Rocky Mountain, said she was interested in science before the event but the workshops made her even more interested.
“There’s science inside of everything that we’re doing,” she said. “They make it so that we want to learn.”